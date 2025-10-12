Seven cattle traders attacked with wooden logs in Maharashtra

Seven Muslims, including a 62-year-old man, were brutally beaten up by unidentified men with wooden logs while transporting cattle in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 6 and a case was registered the following day.

The injured have been identified as Nisar Patel, Asif Shaikh, Riyaz Qureshi, Sajid Pasha, Asif Sadiq, Javed Qureshi, and Sayyed Parvez.

According to the complaint filed by Nisar Patel, they were carrying 21 bulls to Latur, purchased from the weekly market at Wadod Bazaar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Two vehicles were travelling with the cattle when, upon nearing Londewadi village in Jalna tehsil, the Muslim men were attacked by around 20 unidentified persons.

Despite showing valid documents that the bulls were being transported for agricultural purposes, the attackers accused them of cow slaughter and beat them with sticks and wooden logs, causing severe injuries.

On information, police reached the spot and rescued the Muslim men. However, the attackers continued their assault even in the presence of police personnel, Nisar Patel alleged.

“How can police mention ‘unidentified persons’ when we were attacked right in front of them?” he was quoted by Maktoob Media.

He further claimed that the police were hesitant to file a complaint, and the Muslim men were detained for nearly 12 hours. Upon repeated insistence, the police finally registered the complaint.

However, police have denied Patel’s claims and termed the incident as an internal party dispute. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.