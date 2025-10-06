Hindutva workers destroy meat shop, seize cows in Odisha

Cows were dragged from their sheds.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 9:20 pm IST
A Hindutva worker drags a cow out of its shed in Odisha
A Hindutva worker drags a cow out of its shed in Odisha

A Muslim-owned butcher shop and a nearby shed were attacked by Hindutva in Odisha.

A video of the incident was widely shared on the internet, showing the right-wing workers damaging the shop while others dragged cows from the sheds.

In another communal incident from Odisha, clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims in Cuttack during Durga idol immersions on October 4 due to the loud music playing while passing a dargah.

Memory Khan Seminar

The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 am when the procession was passing through the Dargah Bazaar toward the Kathajodi River. Tensions quickly escalated after stones were allegedly pelted at the procession. A 36-hour curfew has been imposed, and internet services have been suspended.

Last month, self-proclaimed cow vigilantes attacked dairy farmers who were herding their cows in Bhubaneshwar’s Palsuni area. The violence resulted in a calf’s death in the commotion.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 6th October 2025 9:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button