Hindutva workers destroy meat shop, seize cows in Odisha

A Muslim-owned butcher shop and a nearby shed were attacked by Hindutva in Odisha.
A video of the incident was widely shared on the internet, showing the right-wing workers damaging the shop while others dragged cows from the sheds.
In another communal incident from Odisha, clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims in Cuttack during Durga idol immersions on October 4 due to the loud music playing while passing a dargah.
The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 am when the procession was passing through the Dargah Bazaar toward the Kathajodi River. Tensions quickly escalated after stones were allegedly pelted at the procession. A 36-hour curfew has been imposed, and internet services have been suspended.
Last month, self-proclaimed cow vigilantes attacked dairy farmers who were herding their cows in Bhubaneshwar’s Palsuni area. The violence resulted in a calf’s death in the commotion.