Hindutva workers destroy meat shop, seize cows in Odisha

A Muslim-owned butcher shop and a nearby shed were attacked by Hindutva in Odisha.

A video of the incident was widely shared on the internet, showing the right-wing workers damaging the shop while others dragged cows from the sheds.

Right-wing workers damaged the shop while others dragged cows from the sheds. pic.twitter.com/SdrtDLJuSo — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2025

In another communal incident from Odisha, clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims in Cuttack during Durga idol immersions on October 4 due to the loud music playing while passing a dargah.

The incident occurred between 1:30 and 2:00 am when the procession was passing through the Dargah Bazaar toward the Kathajodi River. Tensions quickly escalated after stones were allegedly pelted at the procession. A 36-hour curfew has been imposed, and internet services have been suspended.

Last month, self-proclaimed cow vigilantes attacked dairy farmers who were herding their cows in Bhubaneshwar’s Palsuni area. The violence resulted in a calf’s death in the commotion.