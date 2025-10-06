Odisha: Clashes erupt during Durga idol immersion over loud music

Clashes erupted between Hindus and Muslims during Durga idol immersions in Cuttack, Odisha over loud music being played during a procession while it was passing a dargah on October 4.

The tense situation led to a 36-hour curfew and internet shut down in the city. The incident occurred between 1:30-2:00 AM when the Durga idol procession passed through the Dargah Bazaar towards the Kathajodi river.

Tensions escalated due to stone pelting after the procession was stopped for playing the music on high volume.

The Cuttack police lathi-charged the crowd to get the situation under control. According to a reports, the rally was conducted by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Clashes erupted between two groups during Durga idol immersions in Cuttack, Odisha, over loud music being played as the procession passed through a dargah on October 4.



“Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and were identified through CCTV footage. More arrests will follow,” Cuttack police commissioner was quoted as saying by Maktoob Media. The police is checking the CCTV, drone and mobile footage of the incident to identify those who were involved in the clashes.

The clashes resulted in a curfew and an internet shutdown in the Odisha capital. The state government also suspended internet services in regions under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza area from 7:00 PM Sunday to 7:00 PM on Monday.

The Odisha government had imposed restrictions on music during the Durga idol immersion processions. However, the VHP which organised a bike rally that defied the district administration’s orders. The rally began from Bidyadharpur on the eastern outskirts, passed through Dargah Bazaar, and ended at Sector 11 in the CDA area.

Some CCTV cameras were damaged, and shops in the Gourishankar Park area were vandalised and allegedly set on fire. Expressing regret over the incident, Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Manjhi said, “Cuttack’s ethos of brotherhood has withstood centuries. I appeal to everyone to uphold it in these difficult times.”

Opposition leader and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, criticised the government for handling the situation and pointed at administrative failure. “The police appeared completely helpless in controlling the situation. The pressure on law enforcement under the BJP government is disrupting law and order in the state,” Patnaik said in a statement.