Bareilly violence: Another aide of cleric Tauqeer Raza arrested

Bareilly: Another aide of controversial cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan was arrested on Sunday in connection with the September 6 violence here as authorities intensified their action against the accused, including demolition of their “illegal” properties.

Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) on Sunday completed the demolition of the banquet hall owned by Nafees, another arrested aide of Raza Khan. The two-day operation, carried out amid tight security, left no trace of ‘Raza Palace’, which officials said had been illegally constructed on Waqf land.

BDA vice-chairman Manikandan A said that about 70 per cent of the structure was razed on Saturday, and the remaining portion was demolished on Sunday with the help of two bulldozers and a team of more than a dozen labourers. “The demolition was done strictly according to the procedure. The entire 500-square-metre property has been cleared,” he said.

Also Read I Love Muhammad protest: Chandrashekhar Azad stopped from visiting Bareilly

The action against Nafees, who is currently in jail along with Tauqeer Raza in connection with the September 26 violence linked to the “I Love Muhammad” campaign, has now widened beyond “land violations”.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Vishram Singh said the health department has initiated legal proceedings against Nafees for allegedly practising medicine using fake degrees. “A case under sections related to fraud and illegal medical practice is being prepared. A written complaint will soon be submitted to the police,” he said.

Officials said Nafees, who posed as a doctor and a spokesperson for the All India Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), had been running an “optical and clinic setup” in the city’s Kutubkhana area that was sealed on Saturday.

Health department sources alleged that Nafees never studied medicine and held no registration with the Medical Council. “He misled people by claiming proximity to Maulana Tauqeer Raza and using his influence for personal gain,” an official said.

As part of intensified action against those linked to the September 26 unrest, police on Sunday arrested Farhat, described as one of the cleric’s key aides, along with his son.

The BDA sealed Farhat’s residence in Zakheera on Saturday, and officials indicated that demolition proceedings may begin on Monday at another property owned by him near the Pilibhit bypass.

The clashes had erupted after protesters opposing FIRs over “I Love Muhammad” posters clashed with police following Friday prayers, leaving several injured.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs and arrested over 70 people, including Maulana Tauqeer Raza, his aides and several of his relatives.