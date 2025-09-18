Seven held after row over Milad un Nabi programme in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Seven people were arrested on Wednesday, September 17, over their involvement in a fight over a Milad un Nabi programme in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The incident occurred when two groups fought over arrangements for the programme being organised in Bowenpally. According to reports, some locals were allegedly attacked and injured by members of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

On September 16, an office of the AIMIM was also attacked in retaliation. Videos shared on social media show people attacking the office and creating a ruckus.

A man identified as Bablu, who led the locals in attacking the office, accused the Hyderabad police and AIMIM of of being complicit.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Alwal police inspector A Prashant said, “The fight broke out between two groups of the same community during Milad un Nabi celebrations on September 15, over a stage for the programme.”

The inspector confirmed that a case has been registered and seven people have been arrested.

