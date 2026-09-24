Seven Hyderabad billionaires in Hurun top 100 richest list

Hyderabad: Seven Hyderabad-based billionaires have featured in the top 100 of the Hurun wealth list. Their combined wealth is estimated to be Rs 4,01,200 crore.

The list includes business leaders from pharmaceutical, infrastructure, data centre and renewable energy companies.

Top three Hyderabad billionaires in Hurun top 100

Murali Divi and family



With a wealth of Rs 1,25,400 crore, Murali Divi and his family are associated with Divi’s Laboratories.





With a wealth of Rs 1,25,400 crore, Murali Divi and his family are associated with Divi’s Laboratories. P Pitchi Reddy



P Pitchi Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 53,100 crore. He is associated with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.



P Pitchi Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 53,100 crore. He is associated with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures. PV Krishna Reddy



PV Krishna Reddy has a wealth of Rs 52,100 crore and is associated with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

Also Read Hurun Global Rich List 2024: Top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

Others

Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family



Sridhar Pinnapureddy and his family have a wealth of Rs 46,100 crore. They are associated with CTRL S Datacentres.

PV Ramprasad Reddy



PV Ramprasad Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 39,900 crore and is associated with Aurobindo Pharma.





PV Ramprasad Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 39,900 crore and is associated with Aurobindo Pharma. B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family



B Parthasaradhi Reddy and his family have a wealth of Rs 39,400 crore. They are associated with Hetero Labs.



B Parthasaradhi Reddy and his family have a wealth of Rs 39,400 crore. They are associated with Hetero Labs. Surender Pal Singh Saluja and family



Surender Pal Singh Saluja and his family have a reported wealth of Rs 35,200 crore. They are associated with Premier Energies.

Together, the seven Hyderabad-based names account for Rs 4,01,200 crore in wealth among the top 100 listed in the Hurun report.