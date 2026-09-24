Seven Hyderabad billionaires in Hurun top 100 richest list

Together, the seven Hyderabad-based names account for Rs 4,01,200 crore in wealth.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
India now has third highest number of billionaires in the world
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Hyderabad: Seven Hyderabad-based billionaires have featured in the top 100 of the Hurun wealth list. Their combined wealth is estimated to be Rs 4,01,200 crore.

The list includes business leaders from pharmaceutical, infrastructure, data centre and renewable energy companies.

Top three Hyderabad billionaires in Hurun top 100

  • Murali Divi and family

    With a wealth of Rs 1,25,400 crore, Murali Divi and his family are associated with Divi’s Laboratories.

  • P Pitchi Reddy

    P Pitchi Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 53,100 crore. He is associated with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.
  • PV Krishna Reddy

    PV Krishna Reddy has a wealth of Rs 52,100 crore and is associated with Megha Engineering & Infrastructures.

Others 

  • Sridhar Pinnapureddy and family

    Sridhar Pinnapureddy and his family have a wealth of Rs 46,100 crore. They are associated with CTRL S Datacentres.
  • PV Ramprasad Reddy

    PV Ramprasad Reddy has a reported wealth of Rs 39,900 crore and is associated with Aurobindo Pharma.

  • B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family

    B Parthasaradhi Reddy and his family have a wealth of Rs 39,400 crore. They are associated with Hetero Labs.
  • Surender Pal Singh Saluja and family

    Surender Pal Singh Saluja and his family have a reported wealth of Rs 35,200 crore. They are associated with Premier Energies.

Together, the seven Hyderabad-based names account for Rs 4,01,200 crore in wealth among the top 100 listed in the Hurun report.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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