Hurun Global Rich List 2024: Top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

Hyderabadi billionaires
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: The Hurun Global Rich List 2024 has been released today. In the list, the top 10 billionaires from Hyderabad have secured spots.

Mukesh Ambani topped the list of 275 Indian billionaires who bagged the spots.

List of top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad

With a wealth of USD 7 billion, Murali Divi and family of ‘Divi’s Laboratories’ top the list of the richest individuals in Hyderabad.

Here is the list of the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad:

NameNet worth (in USD billion)Global rankCompany
Murali Divi and family7381Divi’s Laboratories
P Pitchi Reddy6536Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
PV Krishna Reddy6561Megha Engineering and Infrastructures
Rameswar Rao Jupally and family4942My Home Industries
PV Ramprasad Reddy and family31024Aurobindo Pharma
B Parthasaradhi Reddy and family31024Hetero Labs
K Satish Reddy and family21855Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
G Amarender Reddy and family 21855GAR
Venkateswarlu Jasti and family22038Suven Pharmaceuticals
M Satyanarayana Reddy and family22038MSN Laboratories

In the list of the top 10 billionaires in Hyderabad, PV Krishna Reddy of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure is the youngest, at 54 years old.

Mumbai overtakes Beijing to become Asia’s billionaire capital

Mumbai, home to 92 billionaires globally, has become the billionaire capital of Asia after surpassing Beijing, which is home to 91 billionaires.

Hyderabad is the home to 17 billionaires globally.

In a year, the world added 167 billionaires, bringing the total to 3,279. Among them, the US alone added 109 billionaires.

However, in the list of countries by the number of billionaires, China tops the list with 814 billionaires, followed by the US with 800 billionaires.

India, ranked third on the list, has 271 billionaires. The country added 84 billionaires in a year.

