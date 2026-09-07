Seven killed in two separate road accidents in Chikkaballapur, Kolar

Bengaluru: Seven people were killed in two separate road accidents reported in Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts on Monday, September 7, with three women dying after an Omni carrying farm labourers collided with a mini goods vehicle and four others being killed after a car overturned on the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway.

In Chikkaballapur district, three women were killed in a collision between an Omni car and a mini goods vehicle near Kothanur Gate in Shidlaghatta taluk.

The victims were among 10 daily-wage labourers from Mallikarjunapura village who were travelling in the Omni to Huzuguru village for flower harvesting. The vehicle was reportedly being driven by a person identified as Ramachandrappa when it collided with the mini goods vehicle.

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Three women from Mallikarjunapura died on the spot in the impact. The injured were shifted to the Shidlaghatta taluk hospital for treatment. A case has been registered at the Shidlaghatta Rural police station and an investigation is underway.

In the second accident, four people were killed after a car carrying eight passengers overturned near Doddakari village in KGF taluk of Kolar district on the Chennai–Bengaluru Expressway.

The victims were returning to Bengaluru after visiting Tirupati when the car reportedly went out of control and overturned. Four Bengaluru residents — Devendra Kumar, 40, Jishnu, 15, Deekshita, 20, and Sharadabai, 70 — died on the spot.

The remaining four occupants suffered serious injuries and were shifted to the Kolar district hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred within the limits of Bethamangala police station, where a case has been registered. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the vehicle losing control.