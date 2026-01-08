Seven RSS-BJP activists get life term for CPI(M) leader’s murder

The case relates to the murder of CPI(M) local leader Latheesh, who was hacked to death on December 31, 2008.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 8th January 2026 4:25 pm IST
Man behind the bars
Representational image

Kannur: A court in Thalassery here on Thursday sentenced seven RSS-BJP activists to life imprisonment in connection with the 2008 murder of a CPI(M) local leader.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Vimal J found Sumith alias Kuttan, K K Prajesh Babu, B Nidhin, K Sanal, Smijosh, Sajeesh and V Jayesh guilty.

The court acquitted Santhosh Kumar, B Sarath, E K Saneesh and Kunnumprath Ajesh, while the eighth accused, K Ajith, died during the trial.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

After hearing the accused, their counsel and the prosecution, the court later awarded life imprisonment to the seven convicts in the afternoon.

The case relates to the murder of CPI(M) local leader Latheesh, who was hacked to death on December 31, 2008, at Thalayi near Thalassery. His friend was also injured in the attack as part of the political rivalry.

The accused have been charged under multiple IPC sections, including rioting, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, conspiracy, murder, and attempt to murder, as well as Sections 3 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Memory Khan Seminar

The trial, which began on January 7, 2020, examined 30 prosecution witnesses, 90 documents and 27 material objects.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by News Desk  |   Published: 8th January 2026 4:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button