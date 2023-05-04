Seven teachers shot dead in Pakistan school

Published: 4th May 2023
Islamabad: At least seven teachers were shot at a school on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Upper Kurram Tehsil, law enforcers said, with emergency being imposed in all the hospitals of the area after the latest incident of violence in the northwestern province, media reports said.

The local police said an unidentified gunmen shot seven teachers in the staffroom of the tehsil’s high school. The teachers were in the building for performing their exam duties, The News reported.

In another incident in the same area, one teacher was killed in a moving vehicle, taking the total number of educators killed in a day to eight.

The police are searching for the killers, but they have not been able to track them down so far, The News reported.

