Seven transgenders arrested for ‘extortion’ by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Seven transgenders were arrested on Monday, November 25 arrested for creating nuisance and extortion in Hyderabad’ Jubilee Hills.

The accused were identified as Puppy (46), Kushi Chauhan (27), Mohini, (30) , Anni (29), Anjali (37). Stella Roy (40) and Sai Pallavi (26). The Commissioner’s Task Force officials in coordination with the Jubilee Hills police apprehended them.

The accused indulged in extortion at a house warming function at the Nandagiri Hills, said the police. The police registered a case under section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS).

Section 308 of the BNS says, “Whoever intentionally puts any person in fear of any injury to that person, or to any other, and thereby dishonestly induces the person so put in fear to deliver to any person any property, or valuable security or anything signed or sealed which may be converted into a valuable security, commits “extortion”.

