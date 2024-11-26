Hyderabad woman duped of over Rs 1 lakh in PMEGP loan fraud

Hyderabad: A 33-year-old woman was duped of Rs 1,32,000 in Hyderabad after being lured on the pretext of receiving a loan offer under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).

The cybercrime occurred when the woman received a call from a fraudster regarding a job offer. The accused introduced himself as the general manager of a bank associated with PMEGP in Hyderabad.

The cyber fraudster offered a loan under PMEGP for Rs 5 lakh, sanctioned in her name with a 30 per cent subsidy. He also informed the victim that the monthly EMI for the loan would be Rs 5,480, provided she gave her consent to proceed.

According to the Hyderabad cybercrime police, the victim transferred Rs 1.32 lakh for various charges. The cyber fraudster further asked the victim to pay some amount for demand draft charges.

The victim was assured that the PMEGP cheque would be delivered to her residence. When she did not receive any cheque even after waiting for several days, she realised that she was cheated and approached the cyber crime helpline 1930. On her complaint, Hyderabad cyber crime police registered a case and started an investigation.