Several AAP MLAs remain untraceable ahead of meeting at Kejriwal’s residence

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal’s government in Delhi is under threat as some of its MLAs are unreachable ahead of the crucial upcoming meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs at the Chief Minister’s residence, said sources on Thursday.

AAP has been levelling allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party has been threatening and luring AAP MLAs to topple the kejriwal-led government of Delhi.

This comes in wake of the Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of allegedly offering Rs 20 crore to the AAP MLAs to “bring down” the Kejriwal-led government in the national capital.

“BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal’s government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores… slogans of ’50 Khokha-50 Khokha’ were raised in Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP Band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka,” Bharadwaj said addressing a press conference in Delhi.

The meeting slated to be held today in the national capital holds much importance as major discussions regarding the current political scenario and the raids of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the party leaders are likely to be deliberated in the meeting.

With several MLAs being untraceable ahead of the meeting, both AAP and Opposition parties will keenly watch how many MLAs will attend the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that he had received an offer by the Bharatiya Janata Party to split the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in what he claims was a quid pro quo as the CBI initiated a probe into the Delhi’s now withdrawn excise policy.

BJP had declined any such offer being made to him. BJP leaders attacked Kejriwal and Sisodia, saying that it is the frustration of AAP as their corruption is getting exposed.

The trail of events started with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raiding the residence of Sisodia last Friday, in connection with an alleged liquor scam in Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case over the Delhi excise policy.

Sisodia was among the 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case. (ANI)

Currently, the Aam Aadmi Party has a total of 62 MLAs in Delhi.