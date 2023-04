Hyderabad: Several farmer leaders belonging to the Maharashtra Shetkari Sangathan (Maharashtra Rythu Sangham) joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the presence of party president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday.

KCR welcomed several new entrants along with the farm leader Sharad Joshi Praneeth by presenting them with the party’s pink scarfs.