Several injured in Vijayawada-Hyderabad bus accident

After a two-hour-long operation, all passengers were pulled to safety.

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Damaged green bus involved in a serious accident on a dark road at night.
A mangled bus after accideent in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Several people were injured when their bus from Vijayawada to Hyderabad met with an accident in Telangana’s Suryapet early on Sunday, August 16.

The incident occurred in the Akupamula area when a private bus rammed into an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Super Luxury Bus. At the time, a total of 58 passengers were present in both vehicles. The private bus driver was trapped in the cabin.

After a two-hour-long operation, all passengers were pulled to safety.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Munagala police said, “The accident occurred between 2:30 and 3 am. Driver Azmat tried to answer a phone call and lost control. He suffered head injuries but is out of danger.”

Videos shared on social media showed the private bus in a mangled condition as the police and residents helped passengers to get out of the vehicle.

No case was registered.

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