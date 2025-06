Several parts of Hyderabad received scattered rains

Hyderabad: After two days of intense heat, parts of Hyderabad received scattered rains on Saturday, June 7.

Weather enthusiast Telangana Weatherman, known for his accurate forecast, said that areas such as Nampally, Charminar, Malakpet, Koti, Abids, Amberpet, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam, Amberpet, Jubliee Hills, Asifnagar, Khairtabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Erragadda will receive a severe storm in the next two hours.

HyderabadRains WARNING 2 ⚠️⛈️



A SEVERE STORM ahead in Nampally, Charminar, Malakpet, Koti, Abids, Amberpet, Saroornagar , Saidabad, Dilsukhnagar, Mehdipatnam, Amberpet, Jubliee Hills, Asifnagar, Khairtabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Erragadda next 2hrs, STAY ALERT — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) June 7, 2025

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad had forecasted rains and thunderstorms, lightning till June 11 in Telangana.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 11, issues yellow alert

It has also forecasted rains or thunderstorms in Hyderabad till Tuesday, June 10.