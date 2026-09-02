Several shops gutted in fire at Madannapet market, no injuries

Hyderabad: Several vegetable shops were gutted in a fire at the Madannapet market late on Tuesday, September 1. The fire was reported at 10:37 pm, and two fire tenders, one each from Malakpet and Chandrayangutta, were deployed.

“The fire started in one of the shutters storing ginger and garlic. We suspect it was caused by an electrical short circuit,” an official from Malakpet Fire Station told Siasat.com. Flames spread to four other smaller shops, he added.

The fire was doused in under 30 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the total damage is under assessment.

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