Several students injured in bus accident in Telangana

Hyderabad: At least 19 students were injured after a school bus was rammed by a cement mixer in Siddipet district on Wednesday, March 18.

The accident occurred at 8:00 AM at Ibrahimnagar when the bus was heading to the school. The injured students were initially given first aid at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Hospital in Siddipet for further treatment.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Speaking to Siasat.com, Chinnakodur police said, “Kumar Vebkateshwar, the driver of the cement mixer, has been arrested and a case under section 106 (1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita”

The students have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.



