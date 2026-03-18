Several students injured in bus accident in Telangana

The accident occurred at Ibrahimnagar when the bus was heading to the school.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 11:44 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 12:12 pm IST
The cement mixer and the damaged bus
The cement mixer and the damaged bus

Hyderabad: At least 19 students were injured after a school bus was rammed by a cement mixer in Siddipet district on Wednesday, March 18.

The accident occurred at 8:00 AM at Ibrahimnagar when the bus was heading to the school. The injured students were initially given first aid at a local hospital and later shifted to the Government Hospital in Siddipet for further treatment.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Speaking to Siasat.com, Chinnakodur police said, “Kumar Vebkateshwar, the driver of the cement mixer, has been arrested and a case under section 106 (1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita”

Subhan Haleem
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The students have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.


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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 18th March 2026 11:44 am IST|   Updated: 18th March 2026 12:12 pm IST

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