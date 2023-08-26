Several top news publications block OpenAI from accessing their content

The NYT updated its terms of service at the beginning of this month to prohibit the use of its content to train AI models.

Published: 26th August 2023
San Francisco: Several top new publications like The New York Times, CNN and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) have blocked Microsoft-backed OpenAI to access their content to train its AI models.

The NYT blocked OpenAI’s web crawler, meaning that the Sam Altman-run company can’t use content from the publication to train its AI models, reports The verge.

OpenAI’s web crawler called GPTBot may scan web pages to help improve its AI models.

“Allowing GPTBot to access your site can help AI models become more accurate and improve their general capabilities and safety,” according to OpenAI.

CNN confirmed to Guardian Australia that it blocked GPTBot across its digital assets.

Some other news publications like the Chicago Tribune and Australian Community Media (ACM) brands have also reportedly blocked OpenAI’s web crawler.

The NYT is also exploring legal options whether to sue Microsoft-backed OpenAI and protect the intellectual property rights associated with its reporting.

The publication and OpenAI are in tense negotiations over reaching a licensing deal in which OpenAI would pay NYT for incorporating its stories in its artificial intelligence (AI) tools, NPR reported.

However, the discussions “have become so contentious that the paper is now considering legal action”.

A lawsuit against OpenAI would set up the most high-profile legal battle yet over copyright protection in the generative AI era.

