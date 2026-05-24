Severe heatwave scorches Telangana, temperatures cross 45 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Telangana continues to reel under a severe heatwave, mainly in northern and eastern regions, with temperatures touching above 45 degrees Celsius in some districts on Sunday, May 24.

Dahegaon village located in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, recorded the highest temperature at 46.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Dandepally in Mancherial and Maddirala in Suryapet at 46.4 degrees Celsius.

According to weather enthusiast T Balaji, popularly known as Telangana Weatherman and known for his accurate forecasting, the heatwave will persist till May 28, after which there could be a gradual drop in temperature.

Also Read Telangana heatwave death toll rises sharply as 51 die on Saturday alone

At least 51 people have reportedly died of heatstroke across the state on Saturday, May 23. The latest fatalities came after 34 heat-related deaths were reported on May 22 and May 21, pushing the death toll to over 100.

The highest number of deaths on Saturday was reported from the erstwhile Warangal district, where 23 people died. Eleven deaths were reported from the undivided Karimnagar district, seven from the Khammam region, and five each from Adilabad and Nalgonda districts.

Red alert issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for multiple districts and warned that severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over the coming days.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid direct exposure to the sun during afternoon hours, stay hydrated and seek medical attention immediately in case of heatstroke symptoms.