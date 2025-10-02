Sewage on roads welcomes visitors at Yousufain Dargah in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The streets around the historic Yousufain Dargah in Nampally have been flooded with sewage for the past eight days, causing severe inconvenience to visitors and locals alike. Overflowing from manholes on two streets, the unhygienic conditions have affected thousands of people, including pilgrims, residents, and local businesses.

Florists, perfumers, butchers, retailers, and food outlets are among the most affected by the unhygienic conditions. The Yousufain Dargah area, renowned for its Hyderabadi cuisine, usually sees a steady stream of visitors.

Earlier this year, a concrete road was laid in front of the main entrance of the Dargah. However, according to the locals, desilting of the manholes and the drainage pipeline was not done.

Sewage flowing on the road in front of 'DARGAH HAZRAT YOUSUFAIN AND SHARIFAIN' at Nampallly since past 8 days because of the manholes overflowing on two streets at the Dargah. pic.twitter.com/BdaBTeRtlK — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 2, 2025

The overflowing sewage is a major concern as the Dargah is visited by people of all ages and faiths, including senior citizens, women, and children.

“When they dug open the earth to lay the road, the soil accumulated in the manholes and became hard. When it rains, all the sewage that flows through the drainage system overflows to the road,” Chaush, a local, tells Siasat.com.

Alms-seekers who frequent the streets for offerings are also exposed to the filth. Some food outlets even provide free meals to the underprivileged, meaning that the unhygienic conditions could pose a health risk to diners, potentially exposing them to bacterial infections, even if the economic impact on the businesses is limited.

During the recent rains, the local vendors hired workers and got some of the silt removed manually, as the officials failed to do it.

Local vendors getting the manholes cleaned manually during the recent rains, when sewage flooded the streets in front of 'DARGAH HAZRAT YOUSUFAIN AND SHARIFAIN' at Nampally. pic.twitter.com/TXwIF7xVzR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 2, 2025

On Thursday, the sewage scene continued for the 8th consecutive day, even as thousands of visitors thronged the Dargah. According to the locals, they were informed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that the silt removal would have to wait for three more days.

It has become a recurring issue, which the locals feel only the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) can find a solution for, before it qualifies to become a major healthcare emergency/disaster waiting on the dinner tables of the city-dwellers.