Man dies, water enters Yousufain dargah as rain batters Hyderabad

Fareed was grievously injured when a tin sheet fell slipped off the adjacent building and fell on him.

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Updated: 25th July 2023 1:25 am IST
Staff members clearing off the rain water at Yousufain dargah

Hyderabad: In an unfortunate incident, a man died after a tin sheet fell on him as he was taking shelter from rains in Abids area of the city on Monday, July 24.

The deceased has been identified as Fareed. Police said, he was taking shelter from rain when a tin sheet slipped off the adjacent building and fell on him. He sustained grievous injuries and succumbed later.

Police have shifted the body to Osmania General hospital and registered a case.

Meanwhile, as the rain continued to batter the city, famous Yousufain dargah at Nampally became inundated. As the rainwater entered the dargah, staff member swung into action to clear the shrine premises.

