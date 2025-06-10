Sewerage project from Khairtabad to Kachiguda to be completed in 3 months

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s long-pending sewerage tunneling project is on track for completion within the next three months, promising a solution to sewage overflow issues. With 92 percent of the work already finished, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is accelerating efforts to divert and purify sewage water to the Amberpet Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

HMWSSB MD conducts field inspection

HMWSSB managing director, Ashok Reddy, conducted field inspection of the ongoing works on Tuesday, June 10, reviewing the sewer trunk main construction utilising trenchless technology from the GHMC head office to Nimboli Adda.

During his visit to Kingkoti and Kacheguda, MD Ashok Reddy assessed the progress and mandated an expedited completion within 40 days, even suggesting a two-shift work schedule if necessary. Officials reported the successful completion of a 35-meter extension at Kingkoti, with manhole construction slated to begin shortly. At Kacheguda, 200 meters of pipe extension have been laid, and two manholes in the area are expected to be finished within two weeks.

A key challenge mentioned by officials was the difficulty in identifying trunk main manholes from Kacheguda roundabout to Kacheguda railway station, obscured by newly constructed CC roads and dividers.

To address this, MD Reddy, accompanied by officials, personally engaged with local shop owners to gather accurate information on manhole locations. Based on the collected data, he instructed officials to identify these manholes, carry out de-silting, and connect them to the Amberpet STP.

Looking ahead, the Hyderabad water board MD also indicated that the remaining 200 meters of tunneling work at Basheer Bagh is projected to commence in August.

Given the impending rainy season, Ashok Reddy emphasised the importance of safety precautions, instructing officials to ensure proper barricades are in place at all work sites.

About Sewerage Tunneling Project in Hyderabad

The Sewerage Tunneling Project (Sewer Trunk Main) is a vital undertaking designed to construct a 5-kilometre, 1800 mm diameter pipeline. This pipeline will efficiently divert sewage water from key areas, including Raj Bhavan, Secretariat, Abids, Himayat Nagar, Narayana Guda, Barkat Pura, and Bagh Lingam Pally, which fall under Jalmandali O&M areas 4, 5, and 6, directly to the Amberpet STP for treatment.

This will prevent untreated sewage from entering drains and overflowing onto roads, a frequent cause of complaints.

Initiated in 2007, the project aimed to mitigate traffic congestion in these densely populated areas by utilising underground tunneling. So far, 4.4 km of the pipeline has been laid. However, the project faced significant setbacks due to the presence of bedrock in several areas, leading to increased costs and the abandonment of the project by the original agency.

The completion of the remaining 0.35 km of this crucial project will mark a turning point in Hyderabad’s urban infrastructure, promising a cleaner and more efficient sewage management system for a substantial part of the city.