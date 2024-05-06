Sex videos: JD(S) MP will return after Karnataka LS polls, says sources

Bengaluru: As Karnataka CID’s SIT continued the hunt on Monday for the prime accused in the sex videos case former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson Prajwal Revanna, sources said that the absconding JD(S) MP is expected to return to India after the Lok Sabha elections are over in Karnataka and other key states.

Meanwhile, the sleuths are checking the updated travellers’ lists at all airports of Karnataka and are stationed at major airports of the country to nab JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

JD(S) senior leader CS Puttaraju had hinted that the sitting MP and NDA candidate for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat, Prajwal Revanna would surrender following the arrest of his father HD Revanna.

Deve Gowda’s son and JD(S) MLA HD Revanna was arrested on Saturday in connection with the kidnapping case registered against him by the son of one of the victims who was seen being sexually abused by Prajwal Revanna in the videos that were leaked.

Meanwhile, the Congress government is making an all-out attempt to arrest Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT sleuths are hopeful of getting the exact location of his hiding place following the issue of a Blue Corner notice against him.

Sources say that prominent JD(S) leaders and some of the family members are not happy with Prajwal Revanna going into hiding at a time when fingers are being raised against the family.

Meanwhile, sources in the SIT said that they have started getting calls from more of Prajwal Revanna’s victims and their friends.

The authorities are assuring them of legal assistance and protection in case they want to lodge a case against Prajwal Revanna.

Meanwhile, the SIT sleuths took one of the victims of the sex video scandal to the residence of HD Revanna in Basavanagudi locality of Bengaluru for spot Mahazar.

Prajwal Revanna is facing charges under IPC Sections 376 (2) N (committing rape repeatedly on same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (A) (1) (behaving in unwelcome way, explicit sexual behaviour, demanding sexual favours), 354 (B) (using criminal force on woman) and 354 (C) (voyeurism, capturing image of a woman in a private act without her consent) and under Sections of the Information Technology Act.