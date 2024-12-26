Sexual harassment case: Chargesheet filed against Jani Master

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police have filed a chargesheet against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, widely known as Jani Master, in connection with allegations of sexual harassment.

The charges stem from a complaint lodged by a female choreographer, who accused Jani Master of subjecting her to sexual misconduct during various events.

Allegations against Jani Master

According to the charge sheet, the investigation revealed that Jani Master had taken the victim to multiple locations under the guise of work, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

The female choreographer filed her complaint on September 15, leading to the police registering a zero FIR, which was subsequently transferred to the Narsingi police station.

Also Read Jani Master’s national award suspended by Information ministry

Arrest and legal proceedings

Following the filing of the complaint, Jani Master was arrested by the police.

He was granted bail by the court on October 25 after spending time in Chanchalguda Jail. Despite his release, the legal proceedings are ongoing, with the chargesheet indicating that law enforcement has gathered sufficient evidence to support the allegations against him.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce’s response

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) has acknowledged receiving complaints against Jani Master and is conducting an internal inquiry in accordance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.

They have emphasized their commitment to protecting the complainant’s identity and ensuring that no special treatment is afforded to Jani Master during this process.

Suspension of National Award

The Union Information and Broadcasting ministry on Friday, October 4, suspended choreographer Jani Master’s national award over allegations of sexual assault.

The choreographer had won the National Award for Best Choreography for the song Megham Karukkat from Thiruchitrambalam.

The award was shared with the song’s other choreographer Sathish Krishnan. However, on Friday, the National Film Awards Cell of the I&B Ministry issued a statement that the award was suspended.

In a letter, deputy director of the cell said, “Inview the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being subjudice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.”



