Sexual harassment session leads to teacher’s suspension in Medak

Hyderabad: A Telugu teacher’s alleged misbehaviour with female students at the Papannapet Zilla Parishad High School in Medak came to light after a session on “good touch and bad touch,” leading to the accused being suspended.

According to a report in The Times of India, around 10 to 15 Class 9 and 10 students approached the female staff during an awareness session at the school on August 7. The students alleged that the teacher would touch them inappropriately, use bad language and threaten to give them low marks if they did not follow his instructions.

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The staff then brought the issue to the headmaster’s notice over the phone, as he was on leave. When the school reopened on August 11, the headmaster reportedly summoned the teacher, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

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However, the students contacted the child helpline 1098 and lodged a complaint. The District Child Protection Officer, Nagaraju, then launched an inquiry and the report was submitted to the district administration on Monday, August 31.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from Papannapet Police Station said no case has been registered as they did not receive a complaint.