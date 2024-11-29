SFI announces bandh for schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Telangana committee has announced bandh for government schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on November 30.

The bandh aims to highlight critical issues such as repeated food poisoning incidents and the government’s alleged failure to address the challenges faced by students in these institutions.

Rising concerns over food safety

The protest comes in response to a series of alarming food poisoning cases reported in government and welfare residential schools. These incidents have caused severe health issues among students.

According to SFI leaders, despite the seriousness of the situation, the State government has not taken adequate steps to ensure the safety of meals served in these schools.

RL Murthy, President of the SFI Telangana committee, expressed frustration over the government’s indifference.

SFI places demands ahead of bandh called for schools in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Adding to the grievances is the absence of a dedicated Education Minister in the State for over a year. T. Nagaraju, General Secretary of the SFI Telangana committee, criticized the government for its inability to review the pressing issues affecting government schools.

Also Read 14-yr-old Hyderabad girl fights legal battle after being raped by father

The SFI has put forth several demands to address these pressing concerns. They are the appointment of an Education Minister, comprehensive review of the education department, and resolution of long-standing issues.

The SFI’s call for a bandh is a significant move to shed light on the alleged neglect faced by government schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.