Shaaban crescent sighted: Ramzan 2025 only one month away in UAE

The first day of Shaaban 1446 AH (Anno Hegirae in Latin or “in the year of the Hijra”) – 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin on Friday, January 31, marks the countdown to the holy month of Ramzan, now just one month away.

On Thursday, January 30, the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon of Shaaban on X.

The crescent was photographed at 9:30 am UAE time by the Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi, using automated internet-linked telescopic technology.

The IAC noted that the moon’s distance from the sun was 10.5 degrees.

هلال شهر شعبان 1446هـ كما تم تصويره يوم الخميس 30 يناير 2025م من أبوظبي بواسطة مرصد الختم الفلكي. تم الرصد بشكل آلي بالربط عبر الإنترنت مع المرصد الفلكي. بعد القمر عن الشمس 10.5 درجة.



فريق المرصد: أسامة غنام، أنس محمد، خلفان النعيمي، محمد عودة. pic.twitter.com/rp4HPADIBW — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) January 30, 2025

Shaaban, the eighth month of the Islamic calendar, is a period of spiritual preparation for Muslims as they get ready for Ramzan, a time of fasting from dawn to dusk.

This year, Ramzan is expected to begin on March 1. However, the exact date will be officially confirmed closer to the time, based on the moon-sighting tradition.

What is Ramzan?

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, holds special significance in Islam as the holiest month. It commemorates the period during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Muslims observe fasting during daylight hours, refraining from food, drink, and other physical needs, while focusing on prayer, reflection, and community.