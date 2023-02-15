‘Shaam me detu, kal detu’: Hyderabadi shopkeeper’s funny notice leaves netizens in splits

Hyderabad: ‘Kya toh bhi hai re bhai’, ‘Aiasaa’, ‘Nako’, ‘Kya hai ki kya nai ki’, ‘Hallu’, ‘Miya’, ‘Baigan ke baatan nako karo,’ etc., are some of the words almost every Hyderabadi chants whenever they talk. Influenced by Deccani Urdu, the Hyderabadi dialect is known for its unique vocabulary and sentence structure. Hyderabadi biryani, unique lingo and sense of humour and Charminar are what make everyone fall in love with the city.

The Hyderabadi accent has a distinct flavour that has caught the attention of outsiders too who love to try to talk in the same manner. People here are also known for giving positive messages in a unique way and the best example of it is Shehbaaz Khan and Saleem Pheku. Their style of speaking is amusing and has a way of making everyone laugh.

And now, a quirky notice of a shopkeeper to customers has been grabbing eyeballs on social media. The ‘no credit only cash’ notice has been written in such a way that once you read it, you will guffaw at it. The poster reads, “Aake Detu, Laake Detu, Shaam Me Detu, Kal Detu, Daily Atou Bhai, Nai Pehchante Kya, Server Slow Ara, Ye Sab bata Nakko…No Credit..Only Cash.” This unique style is for the customers who ask for goods without cash or want to pay later. The customers who procure credit facilities from shopkeepers too might be laughing after reading this message.

i miss hyderabad so much oh my god pic.twitter.com/RBehzWqUrY — raag jaunpuri enthusiast (@tamarindric3) February 13, 2023

The poster is doing rounds on social media now and netizens are reacting to it with many finidng it ‘relatable’. Whatever, but the shopkeeper’s quirkiness deserves appreciation as the poster made thousands of people laugh.

One Twitter user commented, “Owner be like “baigan ke baata nakko karo, merko abhich paise hona”. “Made my day.”