Shabana Azmi’s superb acting made her favourite of directors over decades

When Shyam Benegal’s film Ankur was released in 1974, it opened the eyes of the audience and introduced a very unusual theme on the silver screen. Ankur differed from other Indian films by eschewing a story involving singing and dancing. It portrayed the complex connections of caste, class, and gender in a feudal Indian setting.

Actress Shabana Azmi made her debut in the film and gave an impressive performance as Laxmi, the main female protagonist of the tale. The year 2024 saw the accomplished star complete half a century in films, and she celebrates her 75th birthday on September 18, 2025.

Renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray said about her performance in Ankur: “Shabana Azmi’s poise and personality are never in doubt. In Ankur, she pulls out all stops and firmly establishes herself as one of our finest dramatic actresses.”

Most sought-after actress

The way she could mould herself into any role and give an outstanding performance made her one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. After her debut, Shabana went on to make an indelible mark in the Hindi film industry. She has won five National Film Awards as Best Actress, five Filmfare awards, and several international accolades. She was honoured with the Padma Shri in 1998 and the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Being the daughter of well well-known poet, Kaifi Azmi, she was exposed, from an early age, to mushairas and cultural events where her sharp mind picked up many finer nuances of human interaction through observation.

Strong connection with Hyderabad

Shabana has a strong connection to Hyderabad because she was born in the city and her mother, Shaukat Azmi, belonged to a Hyderabadi family. Shabana has often emphasised her bond with Hyderabad’s culture, cuisine, and language. Her remarkable debut film was shot in locations around Hyderabad, and the man who gave her a break, Shyam Benegal, is also from Hyderabad.

“This city has a special place in my heart because this was the city where my parents met and fell in love with each other, it is the city where I was born, and the city where I did my first film,” said Shabana once.

Her mother had a big influence on her. Shabana’s mother, Shaukat Kaifi, lived in the Mallepally locality of Hyderabad. She married Kaifi Azmi at a young age, and the couple shared a life committed to the arts as well as social and political ideals. The duo was associated with the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers’ Association (PWA). These were important platforms for cultural and political expression.

Later, Shaukat acted in some memorable films such as Garam Hawa, Umrao Jaan, and Bazar. Shabana has often spoken of admiring her mother. “The woman I admire most is my mother. She found the perfect balance between a career and household duties,” she said.

Start of her acting career

In an interview with the Indian Express a few months ago, Shabana said: “I was only three years old when I started acting in school and then continued to do so in college. In fact, in St Xavier’s College (Mumbai), Farooq Shaikh and I started the Hindi Natya Manch. Inevitably, we’d win all the awards. So, acting was only natural.”

“I remember the kind of support I got from my father. I told him I wanted to seriously start acting and asked him, ‘Will you support me?’ He said, ‘Beta, I will support you in anything you want to do. If you want to be a mochi (cobbler), I will support that as well, provided you attempt to be the best mochi in the business!” What a big thing it was for a father to say that.

Shabana’s role models

On one occasion, Shabana was asked who her idols were in films when she was young. She replied that her favorites were Norwegian actress Liv Ullmann and Swedish star Ingrid Bergman. She also loved the sober acting style of Dilip Kumar and was a big fan of his.

Impressed with Azmi’s range as an actor, Benegal also cast her in the film Nishant, followed by Junoon, Mandi, and many more. She played an urban Indian wife, mother, and homemaker in Shekhar Kapoor’s wonderful movie Masoom (1983). This film was another landmark and is popular with viewers even today.

Arth was her best

In commercial films like Arth (1982), Masoom (1983), and Paar (1984), she played the characters of complex, emotionally layered women. Her role in Arth, in particular, where she played a woman asserting her independence after a failed marriage, is widely regarded as one of the most iconic performances in Hindi cinema. She herself acknowledged that her performance in Arth was the best one of her entire career. Several other memorable films were Paar, Fire and Mandi.

After a trailblazing 50 years in the film industry and scooping up numerous awards, Shabana Azmi is driven by the lessons that she absorbed from her parents. One such lesson was that art should be utilized as a tool for social change. She is today an intrepid champion of several causes in India for women, children, and the underprivileged.

Children’s future is important

According to Shabana, the future of children should be the nation’s most important concern. “I have had a very happy childhood. I was given equal opportunity with my brother. We were both encouraged to speak our minds. When you receive this kind of love, you can rise to the highest level of your potential. We must ensure this for every child. They are our future,” she said.