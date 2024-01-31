Shabbir accuses KTR of instigating discord within Congress

Hyderabad: Adviser to the Telangana government on SC, ST, BC, and minority affairs, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, accuses BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of attempting to create divisions within the Congress by making baseless allegations related to minority issues.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Shabbir Ali, accompanied by TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, rebukes KTR’s attempts to show sympathy towards him and asserts that KTR should acknowledge his father KCR’s alleged efforts to hinder Shabbir Ali’s political career.

Shabbir claims that KCR contested from Kamareddy, with the intention of preventing his victory and subsequent ministerial appointment, accusing KCR of trying to eliminate Muslim leadership within the Congress.

Demanding an explanation from KTR, Shabbir questions why KCR contested against him before speaking on minority issues. He promises that the Congress government will soon expose the alleged failures and false development claims made by BRS.

Shabbir dismisses KTR’s statements expressing concern over the Congress party’s purported neglect of Muslims, accusing KCR of betraying Muslims by not fulfilling the promised 12% reservation.

He highlights the destruction of minority welfare institutions under the BRS government.