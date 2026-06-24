Shabbir Ali, rival camp patch up as Congress committee steps in

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s (TPCC) Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) has closed the Kamareddy dispute involving senior Congress leader and state government adviser Mohammed Ali Shabbir, after both sides agreed to withdraw all complaints and cases filed against each other and resolve future differences internally.

The DAC, which met at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on June 21, recorded written and oral submissions from Shabbir Ali, PCC general secretary Gaddam Chandrashekhar Reddy and former Kamareddy municipal chairperson Indu Priya before arriving at the decision.

“After detailed discussions on all issues, both parties agreed to work towards strengthening the Congress party and maintaining mutual coordination in the future. It was also agreed that any differences would be resolved internally in the larger interest of the party,” the DAC said in its resolution.

Both parties also agreed not to address the media on the matter going forward.

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What sparked the row

The dispute came to a head on June 12, when a purported audio clip went viral on social media, in which Shabbir Ali allegedly made disparaging remarks about how Chandrashekhar Reddy had secured his party post, and expressed frustration over being passed over himself. The clip was believed to be roughly a year old.

The TPCC president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, issued a show-cause notice to Shabbir Ali on June 13. The following day, the veteran leader hit back, calling the clip “fake, doctored and politically motivated” and announcing plans to file criminal defamation cases against those responsible for its circulation.

Citing 45 years of association with the Congress, Shabbir Ali denied the remarks outright and lodged a complaint with the Kamareddy Police seeking forensic examination of the recordings. He also pointed to what he described as a deliberate sequence of events, alleging that the group backing Chandrashekhar Reddy had first filed complaints against other Congress leaders with the DAC and that within days, the audio surfaced through an X handle he identified as anti-Congress and affiliated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

Before the DAC, Shabbir Ali reiterated that the clip was fabricated and said he had always maintained cordial and respectful relations with all party leaders and workers, describing TPCC chief Goud as someone he had known for nearly four decades and regarded as a younger brother.

Deeper fault lines

The episode laid bare tensions that ran deeper than the audio clip itself. Chandrashekhar Reddy had joined the Congress after being suspended from the BRS in October 2023 and had since consolidated his hold over the Kamareddy district unit, culminating in his appointment as general secretary in 2025 — a move that is said to have set off the friction with Shabbir Ali’s camp.

Indu Priya, for her part, had filed a complaint with the Kamareddy Superintendent of Police accusing Shabbir Ali of orchestrating social media abuse against her and naming his nephew, son and a follower as those responsible. She had also threatened to take the matter to the party high command and, if needed, to Rahul Gandhi directly.

With the DAC’s closure of the matter, both sides appear to have stepped back from the brink, at least for now.