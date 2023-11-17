Shabbir joins Gurtha Gaddi Divas celebration at Nizamabad Gurudwara

Hyderabad: The Gurtha Gaddi Divas was commemorated with enthusiasm at a Gurdwara in Nizamabad town on Thursday. The event aimed to honor the teachings of Sikh Gurus and promote peace and universal brotherhood.

Mohammad Ali Shabbir, the Congress party MLA candidate and former minister was also invited. The celebration saw the active participation of people from diverse religious backgrounds, underlining the inclusive spirit of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Shabbir Ali highlighted the unique significance of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. He said the tranquility that listening to Gurbani kirtans can bring to the mind.

Attendees expressed gratitude for the warm invitation and considered it a unique and enriching experience.