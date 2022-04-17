Shadan College of Engineering and Technology acquires NAAC, NBA

Hyderabad: The Shadan College of Engineering and Technology (SCET) – a self-financed technical institution located in Peerancheru – has acquired yet another milestone when it was accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA).

SCET which is located in Peerancheru, Himayath Sagar Road, Hyderabad is 14.3 km from the city center. It was established in the year 1995 by the Shadan Educational Society, a society whose promoters were visionaries and intellectuals from various walks of life all working under the guardianship of the legendary educationist, Dr. Mohd Vizarath Rasool Khan.

SCET was the first minority Engineering College to be affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH) in 1995. The college has been committed to providing quality technical education and innovation since its inception.

SCET started with three B.Tech Courses (CSE, ECE, and M.E) with a total intake of 140 students, and over a period of 25 years has emerged as an institution Par Excellence providing a technological platform for students enabling them to excel in their careers and diverse fields of life.

The college presently offers 8 undergraduate (B.Tech) courses in CSE, AI&DS, AI&ML, IT, ECE, EEE, MECH and civil branches and 7 postgraduate (M.Tech) Programme in CSE, CS, AI&DS, CN & IS, VLSI, ES, CAD/CAM and MBA with a total intake of 792. The Institution has produced more than 10000 Engineers till date who are working successfully in India and across the globe.

After the NAAC and NBA accreditations, multinational companies are likely to contact the college for placement.