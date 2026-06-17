Shah Alam dies after attack by BJP workers in West Bengal

Kolkata: An elderly Muslim man was declared dead on arrival at a hospital after being attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Hooghly district of West Bengal over suspicion of being a Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporter.

The family of the 71-year-old deceased, Sheikh Shah Alam, denied any association with the party and alleged that the BJP workers murdered him. The incident occurred on Monday, June 15, in Kelepara village under Purshura police station limits.

A group of seven or eight BJP workers allegedly gathered outside Alam’s house on Monday afternoon and asked him to come out, said the family and local residents. According to his family, the mob immediately surrounded Alam when he stepped out after hearing the commotion.

He was allegedly beaten with bricks, iron rods and bamboo sticks. When Alam’s wife, Marjina Begum, and other women in the family tried to stop the attack, they claimed to have been assaulted as well.

Alam collapsed as he sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Arambagh Medical College. The doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Widespread outrage erupted in the area over the death, with family members calling for the arrest of those responsible.

Beaten despite no political involvement

Alam’s daughter-in-law, Reshma Khatun, said he was never involved in politics, but he was still beaten.

“My father-in-law never did politics. He did not take any advantage of any party. He cannot be called a Trinamool worker. Yet the BJP goons beat him to death. We want strict punishment for the accused,” local media Ei Samay quoted her as saying.

Shiekh Rafiqul Islam, the deceased’s son, reiterated the earlier statements and questioned the attack. “We are not associated with any party. We are not involved in politics. Yet why did this happen to us?” he said.

Although he was a long-time supporter of TMC, police and villagers confirmed he was not a current party worker.

Rafiqul said his father was never involved in corruption or violence, even in the past. His elder son, Sheikh Saiful Islam, said his father had distanced himself from active association with the Trinamool Congress in the last two years.

Case registered

Police launched an investigation while they wait for post-mortem results. The family had not given a written complaint at the time of the incident. The Purshura police later registered a case based on the details given by Alam’s wife, who witnessed the attack.

Trinamool Congress took a dig at the BJP on X, asking how many more lives will be lost to the BJP’s Bengal politics of hatred and violence?

“In Pursurah, Sheikh Shah Alam tragically lost his life after being BRUTALLY ASSAULTED by BJP Bengal-backed goons. An elderly man beaten to death, women shoved aside, terror unleashed inside a home – this is the grim reality of BJP’s model of governance. Absolutely deplorable!” the post read.

BJP MLA denies assault

Purshura BJP MLA Biman Ghosh refuted the allegations made by Alam’s family and maintained that the party had no relation to the attack.

“BJP believes in good governance. BJP has nothing to do with this incident. However, if the allegations against BJP workers are true, then the law will take its course. No one will be spared,” said Ghosh.

He instead claimed that the allegations against BJP workers were politically motivated, demanding a fair police inquiry.