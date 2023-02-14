Shah Jahan’s death anniversary: No entry fee at Taj Mahal for three days

Agra: On the death anniversary of the fifth emperor of the Mughal Empire Shah Jahan, there will be no entry fee at the Taj Mahal for three days.

From February 17 to 19, there will be no entry fee at the historical monument and the tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal will be open to the public and tourists.

On the occasion, people will be able to take part in the Urs and enter the basement to see the original graves of the Mughal emperor and his wife.

As huge tourists are expected on the day, necessary arrangements will be made in and around the historical monument.

Shah Jahan and Taj Mahal

The third son of the fourth Mughal emperor Jahangir, Shah Jahan was the fifth Mughal emperor reigning from January 1628 to July 1658.

During his emperorship, many monuments were built including the famous one Taj Mahal which was built out of love for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

On January 22, 1666, he died at the age of 74 years. He was laid to rest at the Taj Mahal, Agra.

Every year, on the occasion of his Urs, entry to the historical monument is made free for three days.

Taj Mahal entry fee

On normal days, the entry fee at the Taj Mahal for Indians and OCI cardholders is Rs. 50. The fee for citizens of SAARC and BIMSTEC Countries is Rs 540.

For citizens of other countries, the entry fee is Rs 1100.

Apart from the entry fee, the visitors have to pay Rs 200 each for visiting the main mausoleum.

However, there is no entry fee for children below the age of 15 years irrespective of their nationality.