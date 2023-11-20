Shah must tell Adivasis: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s vow for UCC in Telangana

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its manifesto promising the formation of a committee on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Telangana.

Stating that UCC is not a requirement in the country, Asaduddin Owaisi said that what the country requires is freedom of speech and a surge in the employment rate.

Rebuking the BJP over its promise to abolish reservations based on the religious quota in Telangana, Owaisi claimed that the removal of reservations equals depriving backward Muslims of employment opportunities. He mentioned that only listed Muslims in the backward class receive reservations.

Conducting a door-to-door election campaign at Humayun Nagar under the Nampally Assembly constituency, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP stating, “In the last 9.5 years of BJP government has weakened the economy, destroyed small businesses, failed in their promise of providing jobs, and as a result we have high inflation and highest unemployment of youth.”

He added: “It is our hard work of 65 years that is reflecting here. Neither the Congress nor the BJP will benefit here. Both the Congress and BJP’s politics are built upon hate.”

He described the politics of BJP and Congress in Telangana as filled with hatred. Accusing the Congress leaders of being close to RSS, Owaisi claimed that people have now understood the strength of AIMIM in Telangana.

“The Congress leaders in Telangana are controlled by the RSS and Mohan Bhagwat. We know how minorities were harassed. This time we will not allow the RSS to flourish in Telangana,” asserted Owaisi.

Further criticizing Amit Shah, Owaisi said, “As far as the Uniform Civil Code is concerned, I hope Amit Shah goes to Adilabad, Khammam, and Warangal and stands in the midst of all Adivasis and tells them that we are going to implement UCC.”

BJP’s UCC promise

The BJP’s manifesto mentions farm investment support schemes like the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) Rythu Bandhu or free power to the farm sector, which both the BRS and Congress have pledged.

The manifesto states the party’s intent to form a committee to draft a new Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for the state, a move already undertaken in other BJP-ruled states.

It promises to redistribute the Muslim quota to OBCs, SCs, and STs and reiterated the party’s commitment to appointing a CM from a Backward Class community.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.