Shah Rukh Khan calls teachers ‘Educational Rockstars’ who groove to ‘Pathaan’ song

Mumbai: Pathaan fever is still on and Shah Rukh Khan made sure that it does not die any time soon. King Khan took to his Instagram on Tuesday to post a video where the teachers of a university have matched their steps to the tune of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ along with their students. Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us. Educational Rockstars all of them!”

According to the sources, this video is from the commerce department of Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College. The video was shared on the Department of Commerce’s Instagram account with a caption that reads, “Highlights of a fun day where the coolest professors of JMC joined in a flashmob at Commacumen’23.”

Interestingly, fans across the ages grooved to this tune of ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ whenever the song played in the theatres. Videos went viral where crazy fans danced and shouted to this song.

Fans lapped up this video with love and enthusiasm. One wrote, “Pathan ke sath puri duniya jhoom rahi hai haq se srk only.” “You’re why I got into films and love our cinema! @iamsrk .Love and respect”, wrote another one.

Shah Rukh tasted a much-awaited success with the terrific run of ‘Pathaan’ at the box office since its release. The movie has already minted a thousand crores globally till date.

Celebrated as a romantic hero, Shah Rukh tried the action genre in this thriller, which is a part of the spy-verse created by Yash Raj films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also acted in the movie and garnered love from the audience.