Shah Rukh Khan congratulates PM Modi for success of India’s G20 presidency

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of India’s G20 presidency, saying it has brought “a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian”.

The G20 Summit came to an end on Sunday. The grouping of emerging and developed economies adopted the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration through consensus and included the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc.

Highlighting the theme of India’s G20 presidency, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future’, Shah Rukh in a post on X said India will prosper in “oneness” and not isolation under PM Modi’s leadership.

“Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world.

“It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in Oneness. One Earth, One Family, One Future…” the actor wrote on the microblogging site, formerly called Twitter.

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Jawan”. The film has earned Rs 384.69 crore at the worldwide box office in three days, according to the makers.

