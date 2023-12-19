Shah Rukh Khan dances with newborn in Dubai, video goes viral

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set for the release of his upcoming film, “Dunki,” scheduled to hit cinemas on December 21. SRK recently attended an event in Dubai to promote his movie. A heartwarming video from the event is stealing hearts online.

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan shared a sweet moment with a fan who was on stage with her babies. The actor, known for his charm, cradled her baby in his arms, showering the little one with affection by giving kisses on the cheeks and a warm hug.

Adding a touch of entertainment, King Khan then danced with the baby to the tunes of his song “Lutt Putt Gaya” from “Dunki.”

The adorable interaction, captured in a video, quickly went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter). SRK can be heard saying, “I don’t want to trouble you because you’re carrying babies and this one is crying a little. I’ll meet you after backstage. If they are awake, please make them do the Lutt Putt dance aur isko (plays with baby) toh karwaunga hi main. Okay, when you come back on stage, I will hold them and try to do it.”

Shah’s heart melted for this baby, the same way ours melts for him 🥹♥️



Just look how loving, considerate and gentle he is … you’re an angel on earth @iamsrk 😭 #ShahRukhKhan #Dunki pic.twitter.com/IikETKXQAJ — Samina ✨ (@SRKsSamina_) December 18, 2023

With just two days left until Dunki’s premiere, fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing Shah Rukh Khan’s magic on the big screen once again.