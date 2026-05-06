Hyderabad: The buzz around King is getting bigger every day. While the makers tried to keep the film’s shoot private, several behind-the-scenes videos from Cape Town, South Africa, have now gone viral online.

In the leaked clips, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are seen shooting a romantic song sequence near the beach. The two actors were spotted dancing on rocky shores during sunset, creating excitement among fans who are eagerly waiting to see their chemistry once again on screen.

That’s family. Thats show business. And that’s deepika padukone for you ❤️ https://t.co/S6Wtw0gYjl — Amrita ❤️‍🔥 (@x_forevermore) May 6, 2026

Is it Ranveer Singh and his daughter Dua?

What grabbed even more attention was a man holding a baby in the background of the viral video. Social media users quickly guessed that it was Ranveer Singh carrying his daughter Dua while watching Deepika shoot.

There is nothing better than seeing Deepika thrive. Happily married and bringing baby Dua along for the #King journey… this is what 'having it all' looks like. ❤️🧿😭 https://t.co/NrmMuG8tf7 — newdeep𐙚 (@deepekachu) May 6, 2026

Many fans praised Ranveer for supporting Deepika during the outdoor schedule. Reports suggest that the actor travelled with her to South Africa as she continues filming despite being pregnant with their second child.

The pair has previously delivered blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan. Their reunion in King has already become one of the most talked-about Bollywood updates.

Deepika Padukone has often spoken about balancing work and family life. Fans are appreciating how the actress is completing her professional commitments while spending time with family during the shoot schedule.

King Release Date and Star Cast

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is expected to be one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2026. The film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, and Arshad Warsi.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres during Christmas 2026.