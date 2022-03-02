Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika starrer ‘Pathaan’ to release on this date

Mumbai: “Pathaan”, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the movies after over four years, will be released on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Yash Raj Films, the production house behind the much-awaited film, announced the release date of the “action spectacle” on Wednesday via a video on social media.

Billed as “a high-octane spy thriller”, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand of “War” and “Bang Bang” fame. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

The date announcement video teases a glimpse of Shah Rukh in the avatar of Pathaan as co-stars Deepika and John give a sneak peek into the titular character.

The clip, over a minute long, opens with the Indian flag flying high in a mountainous terrain, with John standing next to a bike.

He says, “Apne desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inmein se kuch nahin tha. (In our country, people are named according to their religion or caste, but he didn’t have any of these.)”

“Yahan tak ki uske paas apna naam rakhne wala bhi koi nahin tha. Agar kuch tha to bas ye desh, India (He didn’t even have anyone to name him. If he had something, it was this country, India)” adds Deepika, as she walks around a burning battleground surrounded with tanks.

What follows is the only voice over by Shah Rukh, who further teases the story of “Pathaan”, both the film and his character.

“To usne apne desh ko hee apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko hee apna karam. Aur jinka naam nahin hota, unka naamkaran unke saathi kar dete hain. Ye naam kyun pada? Kaise pada? Iske liye thoda sa intezaar kijiye. Jaldi milte hain, ‘Pathaan’ se

(So, he made his country his religion and decided that protecting the country is his mission. And those who don’t have a name, they are named by their peers. Why was he named so? How did he get this name? To get the answers of these questions, wait for a little more. Let’s meet soon with ‘Pathaan’)” he says, as the date of the film’s release appears next.

Shah Rukh, whose last release was 2018’s “Zero”, also took to Twitter to share the release date of the film with his fans and followers.

“I know it’s late But remember the date Pathaan time starts now See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” the 56-year-old star tweeted.

“Pathaan” also marks the fourth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika, following her Bollywood debut “Om Shanti Om”, “Chennai Express”, and “Happy New Year”. John and Deepika too are working once again with each other after “Desi Boyz” and “Race 2”.

Interestingly, “Fighter”, also directed by Siddharth and starring Deepika, is set to be released on January 26, 2023, a day after “Pathaan”.

Production banner Viacom18 Studios had in August 2021 announced the release date of their “aerial action franchise”, which also features Hrithik Roshan.