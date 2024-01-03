Shah Rukh Khan earns Rs 2600 crores, here’s detailed report

Mumbai: In a spectacular comeback after a four-year hiatus, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan conquered the silver screen in 2023 with not one, but three mega-hits – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. The cumulative worldwide earnings from these films have soared to a whopping Rs 2600 crores, setting a new benchmark for Indian actors.

This is the highest for any actor in the Indian film industry in a single year.

Pathaan Took The Lead

Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan (Instagram)

Kicking off his triumphant run, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and featuring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, made history by smashing records not just in India but internationally. The film’s global collections have soared to approximately Rs 1050 crores, marking a remarkable start to SRK’s stellar year.

Jawan Challenged The Throne

King Khan From ‘Jawan’ (Instagram)

Not to be outdone, SRK’s second release of 2023, Jawan, directed by Atlee and starring Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi, proved to be a fierce competitor. Breaking opening day, opening weekend, and global lifetime records for Hindi films, Jawan grossed over Rs 1150 crores worldwide. This cinematic triumph secured its place as another highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Dunki — The Last, But Not The Least

Shah Rukh Khan from Dunki (Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan concluded his stellar 2023 run with the romantic drama Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and co-starring Taapsee Pannu. While not reaching the astronomical figures of Pathaan and Jawan, Dunki still garnered over Rs 400 crores worldwide.

King Khan’s phenomenal trio of releases in 2023 has not only redefined success but also solidified his position as the reigning king of the Bollywood box office.