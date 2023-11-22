Shah Rukh Khan flaunts NEW multi-crore watch, it is worth Rs...

Mumbai: Bollywood‘s Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan and his love for the finer things in life, from cars to properties and even watches, is known to all. With a staggering net worth of Rs 6000 crores, SRK is currently India’s richest actor.

One particular aspect of SRK’s lavish lifestyle that often garners attention is his multimillion-dollar watch collection.

Shah Rukh Khan’s New Patek Philippe Watch

Shah Rukh Khan showcased his penchant for luxury once again at a recent Hyundai event in Delhi. The event aimed to support individuals with disabilities in India, and SRK made a stylish statement with his presence.

Dressed in a sharp white shirt, a fashionable blue blazer, and grey trousers, SRK’s dapper look was accentuated by sleek blue aviators and his signature pony hairstyle. However, stealing the spotlight was his latest timepiece – a Patek Philippe watch.

The jaw-dropping detail about the watch is its staggering price tag – a whopping Rs 4.66 crore! Well, Shah Rukh Khan, known for his larger-than-life lifestyle, once again proved why he’s among India’s wealthiest actors

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Dunki, a Rajkumar Hirani directorial that is slated to hit the screens on December 22. He also has Tiger Vs Pathaan. He was last seen playing a cameo in Salman Khan Diwali release Tiger 3 starring Katrina Kaif in the female lead role.