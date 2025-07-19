Shah Rukh Khan injured on movie sets, takes break from acting

Hyderabad: Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan has suffered a muscular injury while filming an intense action sequence for his upcoming film King. The incident happened at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai. Though the exact details haven’t been made public, reports suggest it’s not serious but due to strain from years of performing stunts. SRK, now 59, has traveled to the US for medical attention.

One-Month Break Advised

After undergoing minor surgery, doctors have advised Shah Rukh to take a full one-month break from work. As a result, the film’s next shooting schedule has been pushed to September or October. Earlier, it was set to continue in July or August at locations like Film City, Golden Tobacco, and YRF studios. All bookings have been canceled until further notice.

A source quoted in the report said that Shah Rukh has been advised to take a month-long break from work. “While the exact details of the injury are under wraps, Shah Rukh, along with his team, has travelled to the US for urgent medical attention. It’s nothing serious, but more of a muscular injury. Over the years, Shah Rukh has injured multiple muscles in his body while performing stunts,” the source told Bollywood Hungama.

Star-Studded Cast and Plot Revealed

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh as a skilled assassin. The film also features Suhana Khan, his daughter, in her first big-screen role, reportedly playing his student. The story revolves around a father-daughter duo seeking revenge. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Abhay Verma. There’s also buzz about a cameo from Rani and a song by Ed Sheeran.

Fans Eagerly Await His Return

Despite the delay, fans are excited for SRK’s return in an action-packed role. Known for his dedication and hard work, the actor plans to return with full energy once recovered. With its powerful cast, gripping plot, and international touch, King is expected to be one of 2025’s biggest blockbusters.