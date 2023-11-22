Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in blue suit at event in Delhi

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan never disappoints his admires whether it’s film screenings, B-Town parties, or brand events with his aura and charm becoming the life of the occasion.

Living up to his signature style yet again, SRK on Tuesday attended an event in Delhi.

An event by the Hyundai brand with an initiative supporting people with disability in India.

SRK looked dapper in a white shirt that he paired with a stylish blue blazer and grey trousers. He completed his look with sleek blue aviators and a signature pony hairstyle.

His look with a cute smile is just to die for.

Not only he impressed everyone with his look but also gave a motivational speech for Para-athletes at an event.

Shah Rukh recited a poem for them.

Speaking at the launch of the new Initiative, Mr. Shah Rukh Khan, said, “Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) (CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India) in partnership with GoSports Foundation, a 15-year-old national award-winning foundation, are starting an exclusive programme to provide holistic support to para-athletes in India towards the quest for Paralympics. The programme will support a mix of emerging & elite athletes in both team events and individual sports to promote equity for the community of people with disabilities, foster a culture of innovation, upskill through vocational education, and positively impact the para-sports ecosystem to inspire the nation.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK is all set to come up with his upcoming drama film ‘Dunki.’

On Tuesday, the makers announced the film’s first song, ‘Lutt Putt Gaya,’ release date.

SRK took to X to reveal the release date of the first song from ‘Dunki,’ ‘Lutt Putt Gaya,’ which he captioned, “Tere Dil Mein Tent Lagaunga Tere Ishq mein Goteh Khaunga Main toh gaya… Lutt Putt Gaya 30 days to the journey of Love… #Dunki. #DunkiDrop2 – #LuttPuttGaya song out tomorrow!”

The song is set to be released tomorrow, November 22.

In the picture, SRK could be seen walking behind his co-star Taapsee Pannu in a crowded market.

Earlier, King Khan on the occasion of his 58th birthday, treated his fans with the first glimpse of the film.

Titled ‘Dunki Drop 1’ SRK shared the clip on his Instagram account which he captioned, “A story of simple and real people trying to fulfil their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller It’s an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here…#Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The Dunki Drop 1, gives us a glimpse into the world of Rajkumar Hirani, it’s a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. ‘Dunki’ is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The film marks SRK’s first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.