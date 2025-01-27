Shah Rukh Khan officially drops BIG updates about his next film

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has officially announced that Siddharth Anand will direct his next film, King. The announcement was made during an event in Abu Dhabi, where King Khan also shared some insights into the highly-anticipated project. Siddharth, known for delivering blockbusters like Pathaan and War, has taken over the reins after Sujoy Ghosh’s exit.

SRK Promises Entertainment

SRK revealed that filming for King is going to start soon, with the team putting in immense effort to make it a grand spectacle. Speaking about the film, he said, “My director Siddharth Anand is very strict and has asked me not to share much. But I can assure you it will be entertaining, and everyone will enjoy it.”

The film marks the big-screen debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, in a prominent role. Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist, stepping into a full-fledged negative role in a big-budget film for the first time. Abhay Verma, known for his work in Munjya, will also feature in a key role, adding to the excitement.

While the plot details remain a secret, reports suggest that King might draw inspiration from the iconic film Léon: The Professional. It’s expected to be an emotional action drama, showcasing Shah Rukh in a unique role. The actor shared that he had been waiting for years to work on a film like this and is excited to bring the story to life.