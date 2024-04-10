Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth to share screen in BIG movie?

Mumbai: Certain names in Indian cinema are synonymous with unmatched stardom. Rajinikanth – also known as Thalaivar and the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan are two such individuals. Each has his own style, acting abilities, and fan base; both have left a lasting impression on many people. Now, imagine the magic that could unfold when these two megastars come together on the silver screen!

The Exciting Project: Thalaivar 171

In the latest, it is being said that Rajinikanth and director Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for a project called “Thalaivar 171.” This is the first time the two will work together. Fans are very excited about this news and can’t wait to see what they come up with!

Given Lokesh’s track record, it’s no wonder that fans are eagerly awaiting the magic he’ll create with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171.

The Villain and Exciting Cameos

When you have a star of Rajinikanth’s magnitude, you need to make sure that the villain is truly sinister. There are reports that Mic Mohan could be taking on this role in the new film – The team has approached Mohan, and fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation.

But it becomes even more interesting: Shah Rukh Khan might have a special appearance in the movie! Yes, you read that correctly. SRK, who admires Rajinikanth, earlier paid tribute to the Thalaiva with the iconic song “Lungi Dance” from his 2013 film Chennai Express. And now the makers of Thalaivar 171 want to bring these two legends together for a cinematic reunion.

Nonetheless, there is currently no official confirmation about Khan making a cameo. Fans are left to wonder about how the two stars would perform together in the same film. In addition to speculation about Vijay Sethupathi joining the cast in an important part.