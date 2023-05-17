Shah Rukh Khan refuses to work with Farhan Akhtar: Report

Mumbai: Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had recently confirmed that Farhan Akhtar is working on the script of ‘Don 3’and it was speculated that Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in the film. But sad news is coming for the SRK fans as it is now reported that King Khan will not be part of the film.

Farhan Akhtar’s partner at Excel Entertainment Ritesh Sidhwani who also confirmed that Farhan will direct the last installment of the Don series. But what made headlines now is that Shah Rukh Khan won’t be a part of ‘Don 3’. The two partners of Excel Entertainment have had many discussions about the Don 3 but SRK does not want to be the part of this franchise film. It is reported that Pathaan actor doesn’t want to do the type of film Don 3 is going to be that is why Farhan Akhtar has to find another actor to play the lead role in his next.

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan feels the script and idea of ‘Don 3’ sounds gimmicky at the moment and hence has taken exit. He has created many records after starring in Pathaan and it is believed that he might be wishing to play roles in spy films instead of films like Don series.

It is reported that Farhan Akhtar has this time come up with the idea of bringing three generations together in his film Don 3. Farhan wants Amitabh Bachchan, SRK and one more star from the new generation to play the lead roles in Don 3.

As Shah Rukh Khan has exited from the film, rumours suggest that talks are on at the moment with another actor. Farhan Akhtar is having a very busy schedule nowadays as he is in the process of pre-production for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. After Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar might come up with Don 3 and fans will be excited to watch this film as the series is very popular among audiences.

Well, let us see whether Farhan Akhtar will convince SRK or find any other alternative.