Shah Rukh Khan suffers health issue, undergoes surgery: Report

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar who is always in the limelight, is now making headlines due to concerns about his health. On Monday, a report went viral indicating that King Khan would undergo urgent eye surgery in Mumbai. It was also said that the surgery did not proceed as planned, prompting a rush to the US for further treatment. Report suggested that SRK will leave for the US on July 30.

The moment the news came out, Shah Rukh Khan fans started worrying about the actor’s health.

However, it was later clarified that King Khan had already undergone eye surgery prior to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.

According to Zoom, SRK was treated for a cataract in one eye in Mumbai, with the second eye addressed in the US. Despite the surgery, some issues with his eyes persist. It is now confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will not be traveling to the US for eye surgery on July 30. Instead, he is set to visit Switzerland on August 8, though the purpose of the trip remains unknown.

In May this year during IPL, the actor was hospitalised due to heat stroke in Ahmedabad.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan delivered three back-to-back hits last year with “Pathaan,” “Jawan,” and “Dunki.” While he has no releases slated for 2024, he has signed up for a new movie. In this upcoming action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh, titled “The King,” Khan will star alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.